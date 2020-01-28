Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,649,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,869,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

