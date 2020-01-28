Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 2,091,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Dividend History for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit