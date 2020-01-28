Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Receives $25.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,394. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after buying an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 180.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 861,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.