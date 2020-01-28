Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given $9.20 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ESEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

