Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

