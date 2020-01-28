Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $198.15. The stock had a trading volume of 326,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.11 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

