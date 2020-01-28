Everence Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,260,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $142,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.97. 2,012,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

