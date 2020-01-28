Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,572 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 135,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.