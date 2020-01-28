Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.85. 56,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $123.61 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.