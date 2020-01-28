Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,540 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. 656,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

