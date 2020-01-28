Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 11,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.