Everence Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $506.41. 17,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,220. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $287.30 and a 12 month high of $517.07. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.09.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

