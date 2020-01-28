Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

