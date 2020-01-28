Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 686,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 1,725,289 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

