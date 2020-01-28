Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,581 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,537,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,620,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

