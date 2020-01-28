Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 111 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Electric Power by 817.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,023,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,931,000 after buying an additional 331,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

