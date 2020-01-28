Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 49,747 Shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,747 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 862.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 210,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSH opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.