Everus Reaches One Day Volume of $2,639.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $51.55 and $10.39. Everus has a total market capitalization of $22.19 million and approximately $2,639.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everus has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,877,117 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.