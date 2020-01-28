EVIO (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Trading 16.4% Higher

EVIO Inc (OTCMKTS:EVIO) shares traded up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, 547,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,294,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

EVIO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVIO)

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's advisory and research services include regulatory licensing and compliance, industry research, operational support, and educational and operating services for licensed cannabis businesses.

