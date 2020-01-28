ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ExlService has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $3,068,593 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

