Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $139.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.