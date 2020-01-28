Extendicare Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
Extendicare stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.84.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
