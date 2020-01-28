Extendicare Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Extendicare stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.84.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$282.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

