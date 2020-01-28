Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

EXTN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,667. Exterran has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter worth $10,851,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exterran by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exterran by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 11.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

