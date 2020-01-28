Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.