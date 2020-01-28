Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $214,300.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $201,100.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 956,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,884. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

