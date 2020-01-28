Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $214,300.00.
  • On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $201,100.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00.
  • On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 956,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,884. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit