FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FFG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.32. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.