Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0380 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Hotbit and Dcoin. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $25.18 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.24 or 0.05725594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00127615 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032803 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,394,629 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, KuCoin, Binance, IDEX, MXC, BiKi, Bitbns, HitBTC, Hotbit, BitAsset, WazirX, Dcoin, Coinsuper, Coinall, Bittrex, Korbit and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

