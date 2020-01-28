Fetch Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.80 or 0.05589409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026256 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00127760 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017547 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

