Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2,815.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 646,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

