Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 2.8% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.27.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

