Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth about $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,417,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.