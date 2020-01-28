First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

First Mining Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 267,135 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 400,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

About First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

