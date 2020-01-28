First National Financial Corp (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.10. 6,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.29 and a 52 week high of C$44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$177.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,019.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,303,627 shares in the company, valued at C$283,307,691.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of First National Financial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

