First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

FLIC stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $647.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First of Long Island by 669.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First of Long Island by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

