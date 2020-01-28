First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,902 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 8.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $49,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,582. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $60.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

