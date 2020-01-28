First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Stock Position Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FPF opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

