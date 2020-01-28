Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

