Ford Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,151. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09.

