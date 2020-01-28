Ford Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,407 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,482,000 after buying an additional 191,088 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 392,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

