Ford Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,716 Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $141.83. 277,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit