Ford Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,716 Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $141.83. 277,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

