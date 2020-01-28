Ford Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ford Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 342,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

