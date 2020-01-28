Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.11. 85,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,281. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $60.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

