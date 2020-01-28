Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.60. 20,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.92 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

