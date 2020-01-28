Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Shares of F opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

