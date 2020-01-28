Frankly (CVE:TLK) Trading Down 12.1%

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK) shares fell 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, 179,390 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 365,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The firm has a market cap of $18.84 million and a P/E ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29.

Get Frankly alerts:

Frankly (CVE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.14 million for the quarter.

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.