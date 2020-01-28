Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FEIM stock remained flat at $$9.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

In other Frequency Electronics news, CEO Stanton D. Sloane purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 35,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,962.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 78,818 shares of company stock worth $750,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.