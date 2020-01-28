FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.43 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $235.24 million and $8.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00025972 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.31 or 0.05707422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127354 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010758 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

