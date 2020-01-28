Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $203,000 in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $105,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $56.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

