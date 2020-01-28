Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 226.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AEGON by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEGON (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.