Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.54 EPS. Garrett Motion’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

GTX opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the first quarter worth $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 84.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 143,941 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 63.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.